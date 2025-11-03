Southampton Under-21s returned to winning ways in Premier League 2 as they beat Tottenham Hotspur on the road on Saturday.

Goals from Baylee Dipepa and Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh in each half put Saints into a two-goal lead, before the hosts cut the deficit for a tense finish.

Tonda Eckert's side held on however, to earn another three points and move into fourth in the PL2 table.

In a fairly even opening, both sides traded chances from corners as Spurs' Luca Furnell-Gill and Saints' Tommy Dobson-Ventura both headed wide of the mark.

Hugo Fisher, on his first Under-21s start, was tested by Oliver Irow and Dane Scarlett as the first half wore on but the goalkeeper was alert to make saves and watch a handful of chances fire wide.

At the other end, Dipepa came close to an opener after his near post attempt was saved by Carey Bloedorn.

Irow and Scarlett came close again for Tottenham, before Dobson-Ventura had another headed attempt from a corner flash wide from a tight angle.

An opening goal seemed not far away in the first half, and it soon arrived in the 38th minute when Dipepa found the bottom left corner after being picked out by Sutura Kakay's slide rule pass.

Saints could have extended their slender lead as Will Merry and Romeo Akachukwu went close in first half stoppage time, but there was just one goal in the contest at the break.

The early pressure in the second half was all Saints, as Tonda Eckert's side exercised their momentum and eventually furthered their advantage on the hour mark.

O'Brien-Whitmarsh, who was introduced off the bench for his long-awaited return from injury, made an instant impact when he powered home a shot across goal into the bottom corner after he was played through by Akachukwu.

However, just nine minutes later, the hosts cut the deficit to ensure a tense final 20 minutes of action, as Pele Arganese-McDermott headed home from close range at a corner.

Fisher had to repel efforts from Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny and the lively Yusuf Akhamrich as Saints held firm in the closing stages to protect their victory.

In stoppage time there was almost late drama when Akhamrich struck the crossbar from the edge of the box, before James Rowswell headed over from a desperate cross that put the final efforts for an equaliser to bed.

Saints are next in action on Friday 7th November when they host Arsenal in more PL2 action, with kick-off at Staplewood set for 7pm.

Tottenham: Bloedorn, Furnell-Gill (Feeney 74'), Arganese-McDermott, Cassanova, Ashcroft, Russell-Denny (c), McFadden (Rowswell 81'), Akhamrich, Kyerematen (Batty 81'), Irow (James 75'), Scarlett (Lehane 74').

Subs: N/A.

Goals: Arganese-McDermott (69').

Yellow cards: McFadden.

Saints: Fisher, Whittaker, Vallance, Dobson-Ventura, Okunola, Merry (Gathercole 45'), Bragg (c), Williams, Kakay (Reeves 75'), Akachukwu (Moore 90+6'), Dipepa (O'Brien-Whitmarsh 56').

Subs: Daley.

Goals: Dipepa (38'), O'Brien-Whitmarsh (60').

Yellow cards: Gathercole.