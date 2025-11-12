This week @ St Mary's: November 12th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SECURE BACK-TO-BACK WINS

Interim manager Tonda Eckert guided Saints to back-to-back league wins for the first time since April 2024 ahead of this week’s international break.

Saints were 2-1 victors at QPR on Wednesday night, and followed up that success with a 3-1 home win over bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Next up is a run of three games in eight days after the break, with a home game against Leicester (Tuesday 25th November, 8pm GMT) sandwiched between away trips to Charlton and Millwall, both of which have already sold out.

SIX SAINTS IN INTERNATIONAL ACTION

Six of Saints’ first-team squad are away with their countries this week.

World Cup qualifying resumes for our Irish trio, with Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz all selected for Republic of Ireland’s matches against Portugal and Hungary. Ireland need to leapfrog Hungary in second, who are one point ahead with two games to play.

Jay Robinson (England Under-19s) and Joshua Quarshie (England Under-21s) are in EURO qualifying, while Damion Downs is in the USA Under-23 squad for their friendlies against Denmark and Serbia.

WOMEN SET FOR DOUBLEHEADER

Southampton FC Women are in Subway Women’s League Cup action this evening, as Simon Parker’s side travel to West Ham in Group C (7pm GMT).

Only a win over the WSL side will give Saints the chance to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Saints return to Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium on Sunday, resuming their WSL2 campaign at home to Durham (midday GMT) following Sunday's narrow defeat to league leaders Charlton at The Valley.

POSITIVE WEEKEND FOR ACADEMY TEAMS

The international break also affects Saints’ Academy sides, who don’t play this week, but both enjoyed positive results last weekend.

The Under-21s drew 1-1 with Arsenal at Staplewood on Friday night, earning a point in Premier League 2 thanks to Nick Oyekunle’s equaliser.

Meanwhile, our Under-18s won a five-goal thriller at Brighton on Saturday, twice coming from behind to claim victory, with Walter Nutter, Lewis Day and Luke Hawe on target.

ACADEMY YOUNGSTERS PARTICIPATE IN CHRISTMAS TRUCE PROJECT

Saints' Under-12 squad recently embraced the Premier League’s annual Christmas Truce project, an initiative that encourages young players to understand and reflect on the historic Christmas Truce of World War One.

At St Mary’s on Saturday, ahead of kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday, the club came together to unveil a new commemorative plaque honouring our former Saints who served in the military and lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

The ceremony was attended by club historians David Bull and Gary Chalk, whose meticulous research and unwavering dedication made this tribute possible.

The matchday programme for the game also paid tribute to our fallen Saints on the back cover, replacing the traditional squad lists with the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

ROMEU BACK AT ST MARY’S IN EMOTIONAL HOMECOMING

Oriol Romeu was given a hero’s reception on his return to St Mary’s on Saturday after signing a short-term deal with the club.

Beginning his second spell as a Saint on contract until the end of the season, Romeu returns to the club 10 years on from first arriving at St Mary’s, where he made 256 appearances during a highly successful seven-year period.

Now 34, the tough-tackling midfielder is thrilled to be back, saying he’s “felt the love” around the club and the city.

Interim manager Tonda Eckert said before the Sheffield Wednesday game that the club will be working hard to build Romeu’s fitness during the international break, as he has not played competitive football since May.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Thu 13: Live World Cup qualifier: England vs Serbia (7.45pm GMT)

Sat 15: Live League Two: Gillingham vs Crawley (5.30pm GMT)

Sun 16: Southampton FC Women matchday! Live World Cup qualifier: Albania vs England (5pm GMT)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

