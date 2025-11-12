Women's Preview: West Ham vs Saints

Southampton FC Women face their second WSL opponents of the season, as they travel to West Ham United in the Subway Women's League Cup.

THE MATCH

West Ham vs Saints

Subway Women's League Cup, Group C

Chigwell Construction Stadium

Wednesday 12th November, 7pm GMT

Despite positive recent performances, Saints are left looking for a return to winning ways after three successive defeats for the first time this season.

So far in the Subway Women's League Cup, Simon Parker's sit third in the Group C table as the highest ranked WSL2 team thanks to a 1-0 south coast derby win over Portsmouth.

On the third of four matchdays in the group stages, Saints know that they need a win to maintain any chance of progressing to the quarter-final stage.

How the group tables look after this weekend's #SubwayWLC games 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oBHXEBR9xv — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) October 19, 2025

West Ham are top of the Group C standings with two wins from two matches, after beating Charlton 5-1 before a comeback 2-1 win over Brighton in their opening games.

The League Cup has proved to be a welcome break for Rehanne Skinner's side; their start to the WSL season has been less fruitful as they sit bottom of the table without a win in their first eight games.

A last-gasp goal on Sunday denied the Hammers a first league win as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Leicester City for their first league point of the campaign.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints faced West Ham in the group stages of last season's competition, as the WSL side took all three points against a rotated, young Saints side.

Goals from Shelina Zadorsky and Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, either side of an unfortunate Paige Peake own goal, sealed a 3-0 win for the Hammers in December 2024.

MANAGER'S PREVIEW

Looking to a midweek cup contest, Simon Parker said: "It's always nice to have these games to be able to give opportunities to players that aren't getting the opportunities maybe that they deserve.

"It's good for us, for our preparation, good for our connections and really seeing players so I find it really helpful to have these games. We’ll approach this game the same and we won’t fear anyone."

WEDNESDAY'S OFFICIALS

KIT CHECK

Saints will be in their yellow and blue away kit for the second time in four days.

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available on West Ham's website, priced at £5 for Adults, £3 for Over-65s and Under-21s, and just £1 for Under-18s.

You can also call their Ticket Office on 0333 030 1966 - supporters are to be aware that the Chigwell Construction Stadium is now cashless.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

The most convenient way to reach Chigwell Construction Stadium is by public transport, with the Dagenham East station on the London Underground's District line about 500 metres from the ground.

Futher travel and match information can be found in West Ham's dedicated pre-match guide.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON WEDNESDAY?

Our midweek hosts will be live streaming the game on their YouTube and TikTok channels for free.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: