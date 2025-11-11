A reflection on Armistice Day

As we paused to reflect this Armistice Day, Southampton Football Club remembers the brave former Saints who not only wore our colours on the pitch but also served their country with courage and honour.

Last Saturday, ahead of our fixture at St Mary’s Stadium, we came together to unveil a new commemorative plaque honouring former Southampton FC players who served in the military and lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

Now permanently placed to the right of the Retail Store, the plaque stands as a lasting tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s an enduring reminder of the deep connection between our club, our city, and the generations who gave their lives for our freedom.

Saturday’s ceremony was attended by club historians David Bull and Gary Chalk, whose meticulous research and unwavering dedication made this tribute possible. This year’s invited guests were the family of Denis Angell, who represented Hampshire Schools in 1936/37 and appeared for the Saints during the 1940/41 season.

They were joined by Chief Revenue Officer Greg Baker, club staff, supporters, and family representatives of those commemorated, each gathered in solemn remembrance of the fallen Saints.

Together, we honoured their memory with gratitude and respect, ensuring their names and stories will never be forgotten.

The club aims to continue this annual tradition, welcoming the descendants of other fallen Saints in future years. The family of First World War airman Albert Passmore, buried at Southampton’s Hollybrook Cemetery, will attend the 2026 ceremony, while the club and its historians continue to trace relatives of the remaining 36 players.

Lest we forget.