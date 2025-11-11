Finn Azaz hopes his first Southampton goal will prove to be the first of many after opening his account against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The summer signing arrived at St Mary’s with an impressive return of 46 goal contributions in 93 Championship appearances for Plymouth Argyle and Middlesbrough, and admitted his first Saints strike took longer to come than he would have hoped.

Azaz might have had a second against the Owls, only to be denied by an improbable goal-line clearance, but the midfielder was buoyed by the chances coming his way, believing positive statistics will follow.

“It’s a long time coming. I’ve just kept working on myself, kept working on the training pitch and had faith that it’s the first of many to come,” he said.

“You tell yourself that you’re trying to be the same in every situation, but it’s always nice to get off the mark.

“You just have that extra boost once you score. I can’t believe I haven’t scored another goal, but many more to come. If you’re getting in the positions, that’s the most important thing.”

The 3-1 win over Wednesday secured back-to-back victories for Saints, leaving things on a brighter note going into the international break.

“We know that we haven’t been good enough, and we knew that things had to change from us as a team,” Azaz added.

“We’ve worked really hard, we’ve had a lot of hard conversations, and I’m really pleased and proud of the boys that we were able to have a good week.”