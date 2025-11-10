With Championship action taking another break this month, here's how to follow the six Saints on international duty over the next two weeks.

Republic of Ireland trio Gavin Bazunu, Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning are back in World Cup Qualifying action, facing key games against group F leaders Portgual before a potentially pivotal clash with second place Hungary.

Qualification is also the goal for Joshua Quarshie with Germany's Under-21s as they look to book their place at the Under-21s European Championships.

Likewise for England Under-19's Jay Robinson who faces three games against Lithuania, Latvia and Scotland as they aim for their European Championships.

Meanwhile Damion Downs will join up with the United States Under-23s side for an international training camp, travelling to Denmark and Serbia.

Wednesday 12th November

Jay Robinson - England U19 vs Lithuania U19 (EURO U19 qualifier) 4pm GMT

Thursday 13th November

Finn Azaz, Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning - Rep. of Ireland vs Portugal (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm GMT



Friday 14th November

Damion Downs - Denmark U21s vs United States U23s (friendly) 5pm GMT

Joshua Quarshie - Germany U21s vs Malta U21s (EURO U21 qualifier) 5pm GMT

Saturday 15th November

Jay Robinson - England U19s vs Latvia U19s (EURO U19 qualifier) 10am GMT

Sunday 16th November

Finn Azaz, Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning - Hungary vs Rep. of Ireland (World Cup qualifier) 2pm GMT

Tuesday 18th November

Jay Robinson - Scotland U19s vs England U19s (EURO U19 qualifier) 10am GMT

Damion Downs - Serbia U21s vs United States U23s (friendly) 5pm GMT

Joshua Quarshie - Georgia U21s vs Germany U21s (EURO U21 qualifier) 5pm GMT