This week @ St Mary's: May 27th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Saints were narrowly beaten on the final day of the Premier League season, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Ross Stewart rose highest to head home his first goal for the club, but a late finish from Martin Ødegaard won the game after Kieran Tierney had opened the scoring in the first half.

Watching on from the stands was the newly-confirmed Men's First Team manager Will Still, who will take charge of the side from the 2025/26 season after signing a three-year contract.

Our Under-21s also suffered defeat in their Premier League play-off final last Thursday as they couldn't overcome the league's first place side Manchester City, who lifted the title for the fourth time in the last five years.

Despite the final heartbreak, it has been a season to be proud of for our youngsters, who reached the PL2 play-off final for the first time and made the PL Cup semi-finals, as well as seeing a handful of senior debuts throughout the campaign.

Southampton FC Women and Saints Under-18s have already completed their respective campaigns, as all four sides now settle down for a summer break.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 27: Open Mic Night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST)

Wed 28: UEFA Conference League final live screening (Real Betis vs Chelsea, 8pm BST)

Thu 29: Premier League Darts Finals Night live screening (don't miss A Night at the Darts 2 in July!)

Fri 30: GoldLink live in the Northam Fan Zone (doors open 7.30pm BST); England Women vs Portugal Women live screening (kick-off 7.45pm BST)

Sat 31: UEFA Champions League final live screening (PSG vs Inter, 8pm BST)

Sun 1: Spanish Grand Prix live screening (2pm BST)

Book your seat at The Dell!

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing