2025/26 Seasonal Hospitality now available to book

Your exclusive seat in St Mary's is now open to book as our lounges open up for Seasonal Hospitality for 2025/26. With a unique experience awaiting in across all seven lounges, we look forward to greeting you next season, with lower pricing.

You can save an average of 10% across hospitality compared to last season, making now the perfect time to secure your spot in Hospitality.

You can book your space in any of our available lounges:

The Halo, our award-winning and most exclusive lounge

1885, an intimate lounge with a vibrant atmosphere

Our Executive Boxes, a private matchday experience tailored to you and your guests

The Knightwood Lounge, the New Forest, nestled on the top floor of St Mary's

Markus Liebherr Lounge, an all-inclusive, elegant dining experience

Staplewood Lounge, a casual and relaxed setting with unlimited food bowls

Saints Bar (Inclusive and Non-Inclusive), our buzzing sports-bar style environment, filled with excitement

Prices start from £1,600 + VAT for new bookings, working out at just £70 + VAT per match across the 23 home league fixtures.

Flexible Seasonal Packages

For the first time, you can spread your seasonal hospitality across all of our lounges in a bespoke package that suits you. This gives you full flexibility and allows you to make matchday yours. For example, you can spend the first five games in the Knightwood Lounge and take advantage of the all-inclusive drinks, then the next five games in The Halo, before spending the rest of the season in the 1885.

To find out about our flexible seasonal packages, chat to a member of our Hospitality Team by calling us on 02380 727 768.

Please note, to be able to provide this service, a 5% additional cost will be included in the total price.

Visit our Hospitality page to find out more about how you can book your place at St Mary's this season.

Renewals

If you were a Seasonal Hospitality member for the 2024/25 season, our Hospitality team will get in contact with you to discuss renewal options.

