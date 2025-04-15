With Arsenal close to a complete hospitality sell out across every lounge, don't miss out on experiencing the best St Mary's has to offer before the end of the season.

The last few remaining spaces are available to purchase in the Saints Bar for the final match of the season against Arsenal on Sunday 25th May. Once these are gone, our hospitality will be completely sold out when the Gunners visit to St Mary's.

Don't miss out

If you're interested in trying out our newest hospitality lounge, the Knightwood Lounge, it's available at a special rate of just £180 inclusive of VAT against Fulham on Saturday 26th April, kicking off at 3pm. Make a day of it by arriving up to three hours before kick off to enjoy unlimited drinks, small bowls and our in-house DJ in our exclusive pitch-facing bar.

Book the Knightwood

The 1885 Lounge is sold out as the reigning champions, Manchester City, visit St Mary's, and availability is limited across the rest of our lounges. Don't miss out by buying today.

Man City