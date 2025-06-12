2025/26 Seasonal Hospitality Renewal Deadline

Following a period of high demand and an incredibly strong renewal uptake ahead of tomorrow's renewal deadline, a select number of seasonal hospitality spaces have now become available for the 2025/26 season.

The renewal deadline for is fast approaching, with all seats needing to be secured by 10am on Friday 13th June by current Hospitality Season Ticket holders. After this time, we’ll be opening the remaining availability, giving you the opportunity to purchase some of the best seats still available. If you’ve been considering upgrading your matchday experience, now is the perfect time to do it.

Avoid missing out by speaking with a member of our Hospitality Team by calling 02380 727 768 or email [email protected]

Whether you're entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or simply want to elevate your matchday, our hospitality options offer something truly unforgettable. With premium food, world-class service, and unbeatable views of the action, hospitality at St Mary’s delivers far more than just football - it’s a matchday redefined.

At the heart of our offering is the 1885 Lounge, our most exclusive space since it first opened in 2019. Blending luxury and legacy, the 1885 has become our most in-demand lounge, consistently selling out season after season. For the first time in years, we have a rare and exclusive table available for the upcoming campaign. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to secure your place in one of our most premium environments.

We’re also proud to introduce The Knightwood for its first full season, our newest hospitality lounge designed with energy and style in mind. Featuring a live DJ, immersive cooking stations, a premium bar, and panoramic views of St Mary’s, The Knightwood brings a fresh, social feel to the matchday experience.

No matter the occasion, hospitality at St Mary’s is the perfect way to experience football with a difference. From fine dining to vibrant, modern spaces - this is your chance to enjoy the game in a setting that suits you.

