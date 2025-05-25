Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Will Still as its new Men’s First Team Manager.

Still has agreed a three-year contract at St Mary’s, having most recently been in charge of French Ligue 1 club RC Lens.

The 32-year-old has carved out a reputation as one of the brightest young coaching talents in Europe, with his standing having been shaped across his impressive time working in Belgium and France.

He most recently guided Lens to an eighth-place finish in France’s top flight this season, a spell that followed a successful two years in the same league with Reims, where he became the youngest manager in Europe’s top five leagues and also shot to prominence after guiding the team to a record-breaking 19 games unbeaten in the 2022/23 campaign.

Prior to his time in France, Still worked as a coach in Belgium – the country of his birth to English parents – with Lierse and Beerschot.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Will is a young, innovative manager who has already gained significant experience throughout his career, and we have been extremely impressed both by his track record and our conversations with him.

“What was very apparent in our discussions was the clarity of his philosophy and the identity he wants his teams to have, but also his willingness and ability to adapt to different situations as they present themselves, which will be an important quality in the Championship next season.

“We were very impressed by his personality and his values, and we feel he will be an excellent fit for the culture we are looking to build at Staplewood.”

Will Still said: “I’m extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton – there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special.

“The project that has been laid out to me is very impressive and, all together, I believe we can build a clear identity and a very positive future for the team.

“I can’t wait to meet you, the fans. I look forward to hearing you in voice, and feeling the energy and belief at St Mary’s and beyond.

“I’m eager to get to work this summer and start building a close-knit group that can make everyone proud and ultimately get us back to where we belong; in the Premier League.”

