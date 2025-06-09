This week @ St Mary's: June 9th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

It’s the final week for existing Men's Team Season Ticket holders to renew ahead of Thursday’s 5pm BST deadline.

Four Saints were in friendly action on the international stage last week as Jan Bednarek played the first half of Poland’s 2-0 win over Moldova, while Ryan Manning and Will Smallbone were both starters as Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with a Senegal side who face England on Tuesday.

Returning loanee Shea Charles thought he had scored his first international goal for Northern Ireland against Denmark, only for the opener to subsequently go down as a Pierre-Emile Højbjerg own goal in a game the Danes went on to win 2-1.

A first international goal for Shea Charles 👏 pic.twitter.com/OdQIErrETn — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 7, 2025

Mateus Fernandes and Ronnie Edwards both begin the UEFA European Under-21 Championship this week, with Portugal and England both among the favourites to lift the trophy.

On the domestic front, Saints added a trip to National League neighbours Eastleigh to their pre-season schedule, arranging a friendly at the Silverlake Stadium for Saturday 12th July (kick-off 3pm BST).

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Thu-Sun: Father’s Day – Dads eat free!

Tue 10: Men’s international friendly: England vs Senegal (kick-off 8pm BST)

Thu 12: Deadline for existing Season Ticket holders to renew (5pm BST); Czech Republic vs England (UEFA European Under-21 Championship, kick-off 8pm BST)

Sun 15: St Mary’s Penalty Shootout; England vs Slovenia (UEFA European Under-21 Championship, kick-off 5pm BST); Canadian Grand Prix

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

