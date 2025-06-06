Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards has been named in England Under-21’s final 23-man squad for this month’s UEFA U21 EURO Championship.

Edwards, who spent the second half of the 2024/25 on loan at Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers, will be part of Lee Carsley’s squad heading to Slovakia aiming to defend their title claimed in 2023.

The 22-year-old will be looking to emulate Saints teammate Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who lifted the trophy two years ago.

The Young Lions will kick off their campaign against Czechia on Thursday 12th June (8pm BST) before taking on Slovenia on Sunday 15th Jue (5pm BST).

England will then face Germany in the final group game on Wednesday 18th June (8pm BST) aiming to reach the knockout stages, with the eventual final playing out on Saturday 28th June (8pm BST).