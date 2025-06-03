Six Southampton players will be on international duty this month for their countries. We've got you covered with our international guide...

It's an important month for Matues Fernandes and Portugal's Under-21s, who start their UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Slovakia.

Jan Bednarek and Poland, meanwhile, continue World Cup qualifying with a trip to Finland, warming up for that with a friendly against Moldova.

Republic of Ireland duo Ryan Manning and Will Smallbone will face Senegal in Dublin, before making the trip to play Luxembourg in a friendly double-header.

Finally, returning loanee Shea Charles has been called up by his native Northern Ireland for their friendlies against Copenhagen and Iceland.

Friday 6th June

Jan Bednarek - Moldova vs Poland (Friendly) 7.45pm BST

Ryan Manning - Republic of Ireland vs Senegal (Friendly) 7.45pm BST

Will Smallbone - Republic of Ireland vs Senegal (Friendly) 7.45pm BST

Saturday 7th June

Shea Charles - Denmark vs Northern Ireland (Friendly) 7pm BST

Tuesday 10th June

Jan Bednarek - Finland vs Poland (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Shea Charles - Northern Ireland vs Iceland (Friendly) 7.45pm BST

Ryan Manning - Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland (Friendly) 7.45pm BST

Will Smallbone - Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland (Friendly) 7.45pm BST

Wednesday 11th June

Mateus Fernandes - Portugal U21s vs France (EURO U21 Championships) - 8pm BST



Saturday 14th June

Mateus Fernandes - Portugal U21s vs Poland (EURO U21 Championships) - 8pm BST



Tuesday 17th June

Mateus Fernandes - Georgia vs Portugal U21s (EURO U21 Championships) - 5pm BST



Should Mateus and Portugal progress in the European Championships, the knockout rounds will take place across the following dates:



Quarter-finals - Saturday 21st June (5pm BST) or Sunday 22nd June (5pm or 8pm BST)



Semi-finals - Wednesday 25th June (5pm or 8pm BST)



Final - Saturday 28th June (8pm BST)



