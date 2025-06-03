Quiz: Every Saint in 2024/25

Can you name every player who featured for the Southampton Men's First Team in 2024/25, inclusive of all competitions?

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing