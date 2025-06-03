Published:
Men's Team

Quiz: Every Saint in 2024/25

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/MW_Southampton_AstonVilla_072_1_jeszx8

Can you name every player who featured for the Southampton Men's First Team in 2024/25, inclusive of all competitions?

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing

Related

2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/MW_Southampton_TottenhamHotspur_063_f9e4201c-3c16-4f72-b397-c8fbca4b82e0_20241215102221_p0b0f4

This week @ St Mary's: June 2nd

Club
2024-25/Matchdays/20250510 Southampton vs Man City/MW_Southampton_ManchesterCity_201_wedlsq

Enhance your Season Ticket benefits with our Bolt-on packages

Ticketing