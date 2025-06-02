This week @ St Mary's: June 2nd

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

It was a busy first week following the conclusion of Saints’ 2024/25 campaign, with new Men’s First Team Manager Will Still carrying out his first media duties on Monday.

The incoming boss spoke of the “high energy” he expects from his Saints side, and his hopes to excite the fans, identifying the connection with the supporters as “one of the key things” if his team are to be successful.

Still’s first home game in charge has been confirmed, with Saints due to host Brighton at St Mary’s in the final friendly of pre-season on Saturday 2nd August (kick-off 3pm BST).

On Friday, Saints announced an agreement has been reached to sign 20-year-old German defender Joshua Quarshie from TSG Hoffenheim. The 6ft 5in centre-back, the fastest player in 2. Bundesliga last season, joins on a four-year deal from Tuesday 1st July.

The transfer window officially opened on Sunday 1st June, with an initial period running until Tuesday 10th June (7pm BST). The window will then reopen from Monday 16th June until Monday 1st September (7pm BST).

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 3: UEFA Women’s Nations League: Spain vs England (kick-off 6pm BST)

Wed 4: June Monthly Quiz (7pm BST)

Sat 7: Pieface FC vs Inter Legends FC (kick-off 3pm BST); UEFA Men’s World Cup qualifier: Andorra vs England (kick-off 5pm BST)

Sun 8: UEFA Men’s Nations League final (kick-off 8pm BST)

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

