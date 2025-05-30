Pacey Quarshie targets fast Premier League return

Joshua Quarshie is determined to help Southampton embark on an immediate return to the Premier League after agreeing to become the club’s first summer signing.

The 20-year-old German youth international has agreed a four-year at St Mary’s, effective from July 1st, and now hopes to realise his dream of playing in the Premier League.

A lifelong admirer of English football, Quarshie identifies Liverpool centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté as players who play in his position who inspire him.

“I think I’m a very composed player,” he said, describing his playing style. “I don’t do big things on the ball, but I’m very good on the ball at keeping everything simple. I think the main point is my body, my pace, and that’s how I help the team.

“I think we both have the same goal: to get promoted to the Premier League again, and I will try everything I’ve got to help the team with my qualities, and to show the fans what kind of player they’ve got.”

Standing at 6ft 5in tall, Quarshie is renowned for his speed, having recorded the fastest sprint of any player in the second tier of German football in 2024/25, clocking in at 37.04 km/h.

“If I’m honest I didn’t even think that I was that fast because it was the last sprint of the game, I think 90-something minute,” he recalled, speaking in his first interview as a Saint.

“In my head I was thinking, ‘ok, maybe I will catch up and run as fast as possible’, but I never thought I would run 37 kilometres [per hour]. It’s nice.

“I did a lot of athletics in my youth. I started in the Under-19s at Rot-Weiss Essen. There was a coach named Philipp and he put a lot of work into some sprinting and some kind of weights, and at this point it started getting better. I think it started there, and it’s going well.”

