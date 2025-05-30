Saints agree Quarshie signing

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached to secure the signing of promising young central defender Joshua Quarshie from TSG Hoffenheim.

A Germany Under-20 international, Quarshie will join the club on a four-year deal from July 1st, becoming Saints’ first signing of the summer and the first addition under new Men’s First Team Manager Will Still.

The 20-year-old made his Bundesliga debut aged 18, earning most of his experience with Hoffenheim’s second team, as well as on loan with Fortuna Düsseldorf and Greuther Fürth, making 28 appearances in the German second tier.

Standing at 6ft 5in tall and boasting explosive pace, Quarshie was statistically the fastest player in 2. Bundesliga this season with a top speed of 37.04 km/h.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Joshua is a talented young player with good experience for his age, having played more than 80 senior games already in his career, and has tremendous physical qualities.

“His outstanding athleticism makes him a natural fit for the energetic playing style our new manager hopes to implement. As a club we are committed to improving young players, and Joshua is very determined to develop his game with us.”

Joshua Quarshie said: “It makes me feel very happy because Southampton is a very big club with very good history. From the first second, I felt Southampton is the right club.

“English football is a little bit rough and I like this kind of playing style. With my height and my body, I think I’m in the right spot. Since I was a little kid I was dreaming to play in England and now it’s coming to reality, so I’m very excited to play here.”

