Saints agree Brighton friendly

Will Still’s first game at St Mary’s has been agreed, with Brighton heading along the south coast for a pre-season friendly on Saturday 2nd August (3pm BST).

The new Men’s First Team Manager will be in the dugout in SO14 for the first time, a week before the 2025/26 Championship season gets under way.

Ticket details for the clash against the Seagulls will be announced in due course, along with further information on additional pre-season fixtures this summer.

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

