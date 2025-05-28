Will Still has recognised the “brilliant” Southampton support and outlined why he places such importance on building a strong connection between the team and fanbase.

The new Saints manager was in attendance at St Mary’s for the final game of the Premier League season against Arsenal on Sunday, and immediately felt the warmth of the home crowd.

The support Saints have received throughout an extremely challenging campaign has not gone unnoticed by the incoming boss, who now wants to “win together”.

“It's brilliant, to be honest. I've obviously watched a huge number of games from this season, and the support has just never stopped,” Still said.

“As difficult as the circumstances were, and as bad as the results were at times, the support has just always been there. It's always been positive, and the welcome and response I got just walking around the place and bumping into people has been brilliant.

“I think it's one of the key things. I think if the supporters can understand and can see what we're trying to do and they can identify themselves to the team that's on the pitch, they can really get behind us and it makes a huge difference. If we go back to the Covid years, that was just the worst possible time to be a coach or to be playing football.

“Southampton has that fanbase. It's very loyal, it's very intense when it needs to be and it understands where the team is at.

“As much as they can get behind us the better, and as many games as we can win together, because they obviously have an impact on the results as well, then the better it is for everyone I think.

“Hopefully we can get everyone on board and just try and be open, normal, honest people that want to win games at football, that would be ideal. I think Southampton is the right place for that to happen.”

