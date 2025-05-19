Test your Knowledge at The Dell’s June Monthly Quiz

After a successful quiz in May, The Dell Monthly Quiz is back this June.

Taking place on the first Wednesday of the month at 7pm, come and enjoy an evening of fun, games, friendly competition and amazing prizes.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and maybe even a couple of Saints twists.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 4th June 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players

Book now