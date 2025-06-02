Enhance your Season Ticket benefits with our Bolt-on packages

Your 2025/26 Season Ticket already comes packed with new and enhanced benefits – but why stop there? Add even more value to your season with our Bolt-on packages, offering additional products and experiences at a preferential upfront price.

What are Bolt-ons?

Bolt-ons are optional extra packages designed for Season Ticket holders who regularly enjoy what the club has to offer. From a retail voucher worth the price of a replica shirt to Hospitality upgrades and Dinner in the Dell, each Bolt-on gives you more. All Bolt-ons also include a donation to the Saints Foundation.

New for 2025/26: The Foundation Bolt-on

Support vital local mental health support for men in the city through their project, Saints By Your Side by choosing the Foundation Bolt-on. In return, you’ll receive an exclusive gift pack while helping to make a real difference in the local community.

Check out our Bolt-on packages to see how you can enhance your Season Ticket:

Bolt-on Tiers

How do I purchase a Bolt-on?

You can select your Bolt-on during your Season Ticket purchase journey before checkout. Choose the tier you want, and the cost will be added to your purchase.

If you’ve already purchased your Season Ticket, you can still buy a Bolt-on using the links below.

Foundation Bolt-on

Silver Bolt-on

Gold Bolt-on

Platinum Bolt-on

When will I receive each element?

Donations will be made to the Saints Foundation ahead of the new season, with gift packs arriving by the end of September. A voucher for the amount of the replica shirt will be emailed out to around the time of the kit release. Keep an eye on the website over the summer for the release date. All those with Hospitality packages will be contacted in July to select the match they can use their bolt-on for.

We will be in touch over the season to keep you updated on the other elements.

