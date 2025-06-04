The important dates for your diaries as we prepare for the 2025/26 Championship season.

Will Still will lead Saints in the Sky Bet Championship for the 2025/26 season, hoping to bounce back in immediate fashion just as the club did during their last stint in the second tier.



Ahead of the new season, we've listed out the key dates for fans to be aware of:



Thursday 26 June – fixtures announced

Fixture release day will take place on Thursday 26th June at midday BST.

Supporters can instantly access our fixture list on southamptonfc.com and via our social media channels.

Add every Saints match to your calendar with the click of a button.

Friday 8th - Sunday 10th August – opening weekend

The Championship season will start across the second weekend of August, continuing for 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays.

Saints travelled to Sheffield Wednesday as the Friday night curtain raiser for the 2023/24 season the last time they were in the division.



W/C Monday 11th August - Carabao Cup round one

Also as part of Fixture Release Day will be the draws for the first round of the Carabao Cup, which Saints will be part of this season as a Championship club.





Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd May – final game of the regular season

The final games of the regular Championship season take place across the first weekend of May 2026.





Saturday 23rd May - Championship Play-Off Final

If Saints are involved in the play-offs for a place back in the Premier League, the final will be held on Saturday 23rd May at Wembley Stadium.

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

