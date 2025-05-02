Celebrate Father's Day at The Dell – Dads Eat Free!

This Father’s Day weekend, The Dell is treating the dad in your life!

From Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th June, dads eating at The Dell will receive a complementary main meal. It is the perfect way to celebrate the occasion. Bring the family, soak up the atmosphere, and let us serve up a meal he won’t forget – completely on us. Whether he's a lifelong Saints supporter or just loves great food in great company, this is your chance to show him how much he means.

To take advantage of this offer, we recommend booking a table to avoid disappointment. T&Cs apply*.

Book a Table Now

* The main meal will be from a limited menu.

The offer is valid for dine-in guests only.

Only valid on tables of 2 or more.

Limit to one complementary main meal per table.

A main meal must be purchased in order to qualify for this offer.

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer/discount.

We reserve the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.