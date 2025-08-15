Away days from the comfort of The Dell

Watch live from The Dell as Saints travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Sunday 17th August at midday.

This season all televised away games will be screened live in The Dell. Build up to the midday kick-off alongside fellow Saints supporters, enjoy a range of food from our Sunday menu including our Sunday roast (Available from 11am) and plenty of drinks choices.

Don't forget, Season Ticket holders will also be able to benefit from 10% off at all times.