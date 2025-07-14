This week @ St Mary's: July 14th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

STILL OFF TO WINNING START

New Men’s First Team Manager Will Still made a winning start to his reign with a 2-1 victory in Saints’ pre-season opener at Eastleigh on Saturday.

The National League side scored a shock early opener through Kieron Evans with only two minutes on the clock, but Adam Armstrong levelled things up from the penalty spot just before half time.

Cameron Archer struck the winner 15 minutes from time for a Saints side who handed debuts to summer signing Joshua Quarshie and Japanese midfielder Kuryu Matsuki, who spent last season on loan with Göztepe in Turkey.

ECKERT APPOINTED UNDER-21 BOSS

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Tonda Eckert as Under-21s Head Coach.

Eckert has coached at the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Academy level, and was most recently Assistant First Team Coach at Serie A side Genoa CFC.

With the arrival of Eckert, the club can confirm that Calum McFarlane has departed to take up a new role at a Premier League club.

NEW KITS COMING SOON…

We are pleased to announce our 2025/26 goalkeeper kits will be available to purchase on Wednesday 23rd July, online and in-store.

Continuing our collaboration with PUMA, our goalkeeper kits feature bold colours in purple, orange and green, with a striking pattern design. As with the 2025/26 home kit, the Men's Team goalkeeper shirts’ main sponsor will be P&O Cruises, whilst the Women's Team will have Starling Bank front of shirt.

On Monday morning, the club also teased the release of another new arrival on Thursday 17th July…

MEN’S FIRST TEAM TICKETS

Tickets for our only home friendly of pre-season, against Brighton at St Mary’s on Saturday 2nd August (3.30pm BST), are now on sale to all supporters.

Tickets bought in advance are priced at £15 for Adults and £5 for Under-18s, rising to £20 for Adults and £10 for Under-18s on matchday.

Brighton tickets

Our first two competitive home games of the season, against Wrexham and Stoke, are currently on sale to Members.

Wrexham tickets

Stoke tickets

SAINTS SECURE SIGNING OF STRIKER DOWNS

Southampton Football Club was delighted to announce the arrival of young striker Damion Downs from FC Köln last week, becoming our second signing of the summer.

The USA international, who recently turned 21 years old and stands at 6ft 4in tall, has signed a four-year deal at St Mary’s having recently returned from the CONCACAF Gold Cup, making four appearances in the competition as USA reached the final.

At club level, Downs helped FC Köln win the 2. Bundesliga title last season, scoring 11 goals in the process, having broken through from the club’s second team during the previous campaign.

SKIPPER STEPHENS SIGNS NEW DEAL

We are delighted to announce that Southampton captain Jack Stephens has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The defender has put pen to paper on the deal, which will run through to the end of the 2027/28 season and would extend his association with the club to an incredible 17 years.

Stephens, 31, joined Saints in 2011, subsequently graduating from the Academy and going on to reach the 200-appearance mark for the first-team last season. He was made captain of the side two years ago, memorably lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium after the Championship play-off final win against Leeds in May 2024 at the end of his first campaign wearing the armband.

12 YOUNGSTERS SIGN FIRST-YEAR SCHOLARSHIPS

Southampton Football Club has welcomed its latest scholarship intake as 12 youngsters have signed ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The latest cohort consists of two players that have risen up through the system all the way from the pre-Academy, several more recent signings, and two brand new additions who will join the Under-18s set-up.

Watch the video below to meet the scholars…

A NIGHT AT THE DARTS 2

After the incredible success of our sold-out event, A Night at the Darts returns to St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday for another unmissable evening of world-class darts action.

This time the oche will be graced by 2023 PDC World Champion Michael Smith, fan-favourite Devon Petersen, two-time major winner Daryl Gurney and former world champion Mark Webster, while darts legend Bobby George brings his trademark charisma and rising star Jayden Walker is ready to make his mark on the big stage.

Limited tickets remain on sale for the event.

A Night at the Darts 2 tickets

LIONESSES PROGRESS TO QUARTER-FINALS

Also in action on Thursday will be England’s Women, fresh from thrashing Netherlands (4-0) and Wales (6-1) to book their place in the UEFA Women's EURO quarter-finals.

The Dell will host a live screening of the Lionesses’ keenly-anticipated clash with Group C winners Sweden, kicking off at 8pm BST.

Should the holders progress to the last four, England will face Norway or Italy in the semi-final on Tuesday 22nd July (8pm BST).

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Men's Season Tickets are on sale to all supporters but are now limited. Don't miss out on being in that number across the 2025/26 season.

Be in that number

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint