Women’s Paige Peake departs for Ipswich Town

Southampton FC Women can confirm that Paige Peake has departed the club by mutual consent to complete a move to her previous club Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old defender arrived three years ago from the Tractor Girls, during Saints' maiden season in the second tier, and went on to make 66 appearances.

Her solitary goal for the club came in her debut season, as a 90th minute penalty rescued a point on the road against London City Lionesses during the 2022/23 campaign.

Southampton Football Club would like to thank Paige for her efforts during her time at the club, and we wish her well for the future.

