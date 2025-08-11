This week @ St Mary's: August 11th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS OFF TO WINNING START IN DRAMATIC FINALE

A sold-out St Mary’s witnessed a memorable opening day of the new season, as Saints struck twice in the closing stages to complete a dramatic late turnaround against Wrexham.

Trailing for much of the match to Josh Windass’s first-half penalty, Ryan Manning equalised with a spectacular 30-yard free-kick to level the scores.

With St Mary’s in full voice, captain Jack Stephens won the game for Saints in the last of six added minutes, giving manager Will Still a winning start to his reign.

SAINTS PREPARE FOR AWAY DOUBLEHEADER

Saints will begin their 2025/26 Carabao Cup journey with a trip to Northampton in the first round on Tuesday night.

Will Still is expected to make changes to his side, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Taylor set to return to the matchday squad.

Another away trip will follow in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday in the form of a trip to Ipswich. Both games have sold out to Saints supporters, but both will be televised live on Sky Sports.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR WOMEN’S OPENER

Southampton FC Women face Ipswich Town at St Mary’s on Saturday 6th September (2pm BST) and tickets are on sale now.

The new WSL2 season begins with a test against newly-promoted Ipswich, where battles will be renewed following previous clashes between the teams in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

Adult tickets are available for just £10, while Under-18s can attend for FREE.

ACADEMY SET FOR NEW CAMPAIGN

Saints’ youngsters are back in competitive action this week, starting with the Under-21s’ trip to Truro on Wednesday night in the National League Cup.

Saints Under-18s will then host West Ham in their Under-18 Premier League opener at Staplewood on Saturday (11.30am BST), while the Under-21s kick-off their league season with a trip to Newcastle on Sunday (3pm BST).

Head to our Matches page for the full fixture lists for the Women’s team, Under-21s and Under-18s.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 12: Live Carabao Cup:Northampton vs Saints (7.45pm BST)

Wed 13: Wing Wednesday (75p each!); Truro vs Saints Under-21s (7pm BST); Live UEFA Super Cup: PSG vs Tottenham (8pm BST)

Fri 15: Live Premier League: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth (8pm BST)

Sat 16: Live Premier League: Aston Villa vs Newcastle (12.30pm BST), Wolves vs Man City (5.30pm BST)

Sun 17: Live EFL: Ipswich vs Saints (midday BST); Live Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (2pm BST), Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (2pm BST), Manchester United vs Arsenal (4.30pm BST)

Mon 18: Live Premier League: Leeds vs Everton (8pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

