“That’s why we play the game” was how Will Still reflected on Southampton’s dramatic last-gasp opening day victory over Wrexham at St Mary’s.

Saints fell behind to a first-half penalty from Josh Windass, but created a host of chances to equalise before Ryan Manning eventually did so in the final minute of normal time.

There was more to come, as St Mary’s was sent into a frenzy by captain Jack Stephens sliding in at the far post to win the game in the last of six added minutes – a goal Still credited to the energy inside the stadium driving his team forward when they needed it most.

“Honestly, that’s why you do it. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we play the game,” he said.

“I mean it: getting that late winner is down to the energy, the positivity that it brings. You could almost feel everyone heading it over the line, so it’s important. It’s pretty special.

“It’s important. We showed it last week, coming from behind and drawing level, and now we’ve come from behind and grabbed a late winner, which is always special.

“That’s what football’s about. Those are the emotions you want to live, so fair play to everyone, I think everyone played their part in that: everyone coming off the bench, the fans, the club, have pushed to get that late winner. It’s good.

“It’s still a work in progress, but even after conceding we had two or three big opportunities that somehow we haven’t managed to get over the line, but we kept at it.

“It’s not always pretty, but it can’t always be pretty – the Championship offers that up. That last 30, 35 minutes is tough, playing against a low block that’s so compact, so organised, throwing everything at it, it’s difficult but we got there in the end.”

Still also pointed to a match-winning save from Gavin Bazunu shortly before Manning levelled the scores, as the goalkeeper kept out Ryan Hardie’s one-on-one chance with a fingertip stop to prevent the visitors taking a 2-0 lead in the 87th minute.

“It’s huge. Gav’s had his fair share of criticism as well, but he’s stood up, he’s taken ownership and responsibility, and credit where it’s due,” the manager added.

“If I’m hypercritical I think we can do better with the long ball, the second ball and how we deal with that, but that’s food for thought going forward.”

