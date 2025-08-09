Ryan Manning described Southampton's remarkable comeback against Wrexham as a big boost to the team's confidence, and gave credit to Will Still for the belief they showed, as they kicked off the Championship season in memorable fashion.

Saints looked set for a harsh defeat, as they trailed their newly-promoted opponents in the 90th minute, but Manning's sensational, 30-yard free-kick levelled the scores before Jack Stephens struck a winner deep into added time to complete the turnaround.

"I think it's massive," said Manning, who also set up that winning goal after coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute.

"I think coming off the back of last year being so tough, I think it showed great character, which is so important this season, especially in a Championship season for 46 games. There are so many times where you have a game like that where you're on top and not getting your rewards – hitting the post, a few missed chances, so I think going forward as a group, I think that's just massive to give us that confidence that no matter what minute of the game, as long as we're staying in it right to the end, we've always got a chance.

"It probably comes from the gaffer and the staff so far in pre-season. He's just constantly going on about how it's a group effort, everyone in training is pushing each other for a starting XI spot.

"There could have been 20 lads, 22 lads in there that could have started today, so I think that goes to show when you make subs and everyone comes on and has an impact. I think it's just about building such a good culture, such a good environment that we can keep pushing to the end and everyone believes that we can come back. Ideally, three-nil would have been an easier day for us, but, over the course of the season, these are the ones that really help build momentum.

"It was one of those ones where if you can get one, there's a good chance you can get another, which thankfully is what happened. But I think we still have to learn from it, there's loads from the game that we need to do better, so obviously not being in that position come the 89th minute, but good character and a good three points."

Speaking about his free-kick, Manning said: "I've had a few of them that, the boys will probably back it up, haven't gone like that training! But yeah, I just felt good, I felt good coming on that, you know, if there was a chance, I think as soon as the free-kick was given it just felt like it was in the right area for me and I sort of just concentrated, tried to remember a bit of technique and thankfully it went in the corner."

And, on the winning goal, he added: "It was brilliant. I think Stevo was too tired to run back, that's why he was at the back stick! But, yeah, it's a team game and today was that. I think probably the moment that got forgotten about was Gav's save at 1-0, which is massive. You know, that really, the game's dead and buried if that goes in, so I think it's a whole squad effort, there's a huge team behind us that are all pushing us forward, and I think today was one of them days that we can sort of use to build momentum."