LEVEL1 set to open at St Mary’s Stadium - Game On

We’re proud to announce LEVEL1, a 12,000sq ft arena of competitive chaos, is taking over the entire first floor of the Chapel Stand at St Mary’s Stadium.

Opening this October, LEVEL1 will be one of the South Coast’s largest mixed entertainment zones, created to offer all-day fun for everyone, not just football fans.

LEVEL1 reimagines leisure under one roof, combining competitive socialising with premium design and broad appeal.

From adrenaline-pumping climbing walls (yes, really - a climbing wall inside a football stadium), to immersive racing simulators, this brand-new venue is set to become our city's go-to destination for families, friends, students, parties, and thrill-seekers alike.

Here’s what you’ll find at LEVEL1:

9-hole mini golf course - wild courses, serious fun

Climbing walls - for vertical bragging rights

High ropes course - because why not hang from the ceiling of a stadium?

Racing simulators - for all those Lewis Hamilton wannabes

Golf simulators - whether you’re aiming to swing like Rory or putt like Tiger, it’s your time to shine

Pool Tables - rack ‘em, chalk up and let the killer shots do the talking

AR Darts booths - like darts, but way cooler

Clayshot booths - channel your inner sharp-shooter

Arcade machines - from button-bashing glory to joystick duels, it’s game on to claim your retro crown

Live sport on the big screen - including Sky Sports, for when you want to take in all the big games

Bar + kitchen - full menu of tasty eats and top-shelf drinks, with something for kids and grown-ups

The launch of LEVEL1 marks an exciting new chapter for our club, turning more of the stadium into a vibrant space that fans, visitors, and the local community can enjoy all year round - not just on matchdays.

Open 360+ days a year, LEVEL1 offers fresh ways for you to connect with the club, creating memorable experiences while supporting our long-term growth. It’s part of our commitment to bringing fans closer, welcoming more visitors, and making St Mary’s a place that’s alive with activity all year.

To celebrate the launch, anyone who registers their interest online in advance has the chance win a £500 LEVEL1 voucher. Two winners will be selected at random.



Season Ticket holders will also receive a discount at LEVEL1, with discounts to be announced closer to the launch date.

Just head to www.level-1.co.uk and “register your interest” - your future self will thank you.

Come for the climbing walls, stay for the cocktails.