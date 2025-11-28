Book an activity at LEVEL1. Get free Lionesses tickets.

Your Tuesday next week just got even bigger. Level up your day at LEVEL1 and you could walk away with FREE tickets to the Lionesses match happening that same evening.

Yes, really. Book any activity. Show up. Claim your tickets (up to 6 tickets per booking). The only catch is that tickets are on a first come, first served, so you'll need to move fast.

How it works

Book an activity at LEVEL1 for Tuesday 2nd December. Show your booking confirmation email at LEVEL1 reception before the match. Grab your free Lionesses tickets for you and your party while they’re still available.

Matchday Opening Times

LEVEL1 will be buzzing throughout the day - but we’ll pause during the match so everyone can get inside the stadium to support the Lionesses.

Open: 4:00pm-6:30pm

Closed during the match

Reopen: 9:00pm-11:00pm

The Lionesses deserve a roaring crowd and your squad brings the noise. Play first, cheer later, and make matchday feel massive from the moment you arrive.

Book now, turn up, and claim your place in the stands.

Book Now