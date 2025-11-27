LEVEL1 Matchday Packages have arrived

Say hello to the ultimate matchday upgrade: LEVEL1 Matchday Packages.

Dive into 12,000 square feet of competitive chaos with exclusive access to epic activities and wall-to-wall entertainment before or after Saints take to the pitch. No queues. No interruptions. Pure competition.

With 10 of our activities available, and kicking off from the Birmingham match on 6th December onwards, you can pick your battle and own the arena. Every player in your booking gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, drink, Jude’s ice cream and two and a half hours of exclusive activity access.

Kick off matchday early or take it into extra time. Don't forget LEVEL1 is open for anyone to walk in at any time for food or drinks before and after every match, and at half time for fans in the Chapel Stand.

Pick your game

Grab your group and choose from nine epic games:

Golf Sim Bays - Swing, chip, putt, show off your inner pro.

Football Sim Bays - Step up and hit it top bins.

AR Darts – hit the high scores, smash the 180s.

Clay Pigeon Shooting Sims - Lock, aim, blast, who’s the sharpshooter?

Shuffleboard - Slide, score, celebrate the win.

American Pool Tables - Rack ’em up and secure the win.

Gamebox - Fast, fierce, totally addictive, level up with mates.

Racing Sims - Pedal to the metal, leave your rivals eating dust.

Shared space activities:

Climbing & High Ropes - Reach new heights, literally.

Mini Golf - Chase the high score glory.

Private space packages

Grab your crew and take matchday to the next level with our Private Space Packages.

Whether it’s a cosy private booth for 2-6 mates or The Dugout for up to 20 guests, you’ll get your own private zone to eat, drink and cheer. Watch the early or late kick-off on the big screens and soak up the buzz. Perfect for groups of friends, families, or businesses, it’s two and a half hours of pure matchday magic with all the perks of your own space.

Kick off the fun early or keep it going late: Your matchday, your rules.

Secure your package now, from £30 per person with limited slots available each match.

Choose where you'd like to sit in the stadium with separately purchased tickets.

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages do not include match tickets.