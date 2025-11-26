Published:
Black Friday Deals in LEVEL1 and The Dell

Did you think we were done with Black Friday? New offers have landed in LEVEL1 and The Dell....

Brace yourself. Black Friday hits LEVEL1 on Friday 28th Nov & Monday 1st Dec, and it’s bigger, bolder, and way more fun than your usual deals. 25% off all activities, food & drinks — yep, everything.

Friendly rivalry? Guaranteed. Bragging rights? Absolutely.

And because winners need fuel, food and drinks are 25% off too.

Fast. Fierce. Fun. And now cheaper. Two days only.

The Dell

Black Friday kicks off in The Dell on Friday 28th November with offers to tempt your taste buds.

Enjoy 2-for-1 burgers and 25% off draft beers from Friday 28th November - Monday 1st December. It's the perfect excuse to schedule in that overdue drink with your mates or treat your partner to a spontaneous date night.

Make the most of your visit with free dart boards, shuffleboard, and live sports streaming across our indoor and outdoor screens.

Offer ends on Cyber Monday. Book a table today to secure a seat.

