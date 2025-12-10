No plans for New Year's Eve? From just £25pp, we've got you covered

Forget quiet countdowns. Forget “same again next year.”

This is your big finish to 2025 -great food, non-stop entertainment and two St Mary's Stadium venues teaming up for one massive night. Bring your mates and step into a NYE that actually feels like a celebration.

We’ve built three ways to do it — LEVEL1, The Dell, or the full LEVEL1 x The Dell takeover. Pick your path. Own your night.

LEVEL1 – £25pp

8pm–1am

Step inside and level up your NYE.

Think DJs, free play on every activity, competitions flying, energy pumping, plus an arrival drink to get you started and another at midnight to bring 2026 in the right way.

Fun, fast, full throttle. Bring the whole crew.

The Dell – £30pp

From 6pm

Fancy a more chilled option? Enjoy a 2-course dinner inside The Dell.

Join our wear a shirt, win a shirt competition and kick off the night with proper food and a proper atmosphere.

LEVEL1 x The Dell – £50pp

The ultimate NYE doubleheader.

6pm–8pm at The Dell

Start strong with a 2-course dinner, big energy and the shirt competition.

Then…

8pm–1am at LEVEL1

Go all-in with DJs, competitions, free play on every activity, an arrival drink and a midnight drink to toast the new year in style.

Two venues. One massive night. Zero regrets. Ready to send 2025 out with a bang?