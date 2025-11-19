2025/26 Half Season Tickets on sale now

A limited number of general sale tickets are now available as Half Season Tickets for the final 11 home matches of the season.

After declaring Season Tickets had sold out during the summer, from July to now we've seen a significant number of Saints fans join the Season Ticket waiting list, alongside thousands more buying tickets for every home match, and as such we have decided to release a limited number of general sale tickets to be able to purchase as Half Season Tickets.

Secure your seat for the final 11 home matches of the season (beginning with Hull City on 17th January) and ensure you don't miss a minute of the action. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis.

Buy Half Season Tickets

Adults: starting from £238 in our Corner areas or the equivalent of £21.64 per game.

Under 18s: starting from £133 in our Kids Zone and Flanks or the equivalent of £12.09 per game.

Under 14s: starting from £48 in our Kids Zone or the equivalent of £4.36 per game.

A Half Season Ticket also gives you access to a number of benefits already being enjoyed by Season Ticket holders. These include discounts on matchday food and beverage, retail, and LEVEL1 as well as priority access to away games.

Fans will be able to purchase a Half Season Ticket from 10am on Wednesday 19th November.

A split payment option is also available, with the first payment due on selecting your seat and the second due at the beginning of January. Please note, similarly to Season Tickets, splitting the payment on a Half Season Ticket purchase will incur a 5% premium versus the upfront payment.

Already have a Membership? 2025/26 Adult Saints Members can upgrade to a Half Season Ticket and receive £15 off the total price.

Hospitality Half Season Tickets

Upgrade your matchday experience with our Hospitality Half Season Tickets, now available across all lounges at St Mary’s.

With prices starting from £875 in Saints Bar, under £80 per match and a 50% saving versus buying individual matches, to £2,650 in the award-winning Halo, you can enjoy premium dining, exceptional service, and the best seats in the stadium for every remaining home match in the Championship.

Season Ticket holders have the option to upgrade to a Hospitality Half Season Ticket for less as well, enquire with our team today by calling us on 02380 727 768 or email us [email protected]

Availability is limited, so make sure you experience the second half of the season in true comfort and style.

Hospitality