This week @ St Mary's: April 14th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Saints competed well against Aston Villa for the first 70 minutes at St Mary’s, but the visitors ultimately ran out 3-0 winners as Simon Rusk’s second spell in interim charge this season began with a defeat in the Premier League.

Our Under-21s signed off their regular season with a goalless draw at Derby in Premier League 2, and will now enter the end-of-season play-offs, with dates and opposition still to be confirmed.

Our Under-18s suffered a cruel ending at Chelsea, where Saints were set to claim top spot until the hosts struck a 95th-minute winner to hit the summit themselves in the Under-18 Premier League. Harry Gathercole hit a hat-trick for Saints in a painful 4-3 defeat.

FIXTURES

TUE 15: Saints Under-18s vs West Ham, 11.30am BST (Under-18 Premier League)

Saints’ penultimate home fixture of the campaign sees our Under-18s host struggling West Ham at Staplewood. Currently third in the table, two points off the top, Saints are still in with a chance of winning the league and therefore qualifying for the play-off final.

FRI 18: Southampton FC Women vs London City Lionesses, 7pm BST (Barclays Women’s Championship)

Southampton FC Women return to action with a home game against league leaders London City Lionesses at St Mary’s on Good Friday. The visitors are two points clear at the top of the table and closing in on promotion with three games remaining.

The Dell is open both pre-match and post-match for food and drink. You can book a table here pre-match to secure your spot, or just simply walk-in on the day on a first come, first served basis.

The Northam Fan Zone will be open from 5pm BST with live music and activations both there and in the Northam concourse. Tickets for the game are available from just £4 for Juniors and £10 for Adults.

SAT 19: West Ham vs Men’s First Team, 3pm BST (Premier League)

Saints are back on the road with another trip to London this weekend. The Hammers were beaten by a late Virgil van Dijk goal at Anfield on Sunday that leaves them 17th in the Premier League table. Saints fans have already snapped up the full allocation of 3,000 tickets.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE (3pm-6pm BST)

Tue 15: Open Mic Night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST); Champions League live screenings

Wed 16: Character Breakfast (8am-10am or 10.30am-12.30pm BST); Champions League live screenings

Thu 17: Murder Mystery Night (doors open 6.30pm BST)

Sat 19-Sun 20: Live sport on the screens all weekend

