Southampton’s Under-21s will host Brentford at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League Cup semi-finals.

Saints booked their place in the final four with an entertaining 5-3 victory over Charlton in March's quarter-final, continuing their goalscoring touch following a 4-1 win over Sheffield United in the round of 16.

They will now face Brentford B, who progressed to this stage of the competition following a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The tie will take place at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday 1st May, with a 7pm kick-off (BST).

Ticket details for the tie will be confirmed in due course.