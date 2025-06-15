Goalkeeper Mohamed departs in UAE move

Young goalkeeper Adli Mohamed has completed a transfer from Southampton to UAE Pro League side Al Nasr, the club can confirm.

The 20-year-old featured seven times for the Under-21s in Premier League 2 last season before joining UAE First Division side United FC on loan during the second half of the campaign.

The United Arab Emirates international now moves to Dubai’s Al Nasr on a permanent deal.

We wish Adli luck for the future and thank him for his contribution during his time at Saints.