Women's Chloe Peplow pens new deal

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce that Chloe Peplow has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Peplow initially joined Southampton on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, before signing permanently in July 2023, and the midfielder has now agreed a deal to extend her stay on the south coast until 2027.

She has made 37 Saints appearances so far, and scored her first goal for the club last season on the road against Birmingham City.

"I do feel settled here, it feels like a home away from home. It's a great city and a great fanbase, so I'm excited to get going." Peplow said, ahead of her third full season as a Saint.

"I think the club does have ambition, I think facilities-wise we have got a good backing here in a sense of there's good foundations.

"Personally, I think I'm in the best position I have been for a while, obviously the first season I joined I had some injuries but last year I put those behind me and managed to get a consistent run of games and performances - for me it's onwards and upwards in that sense."