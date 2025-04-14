Southampton youngster Jay Robinson expressed his gratitude to interim manager Simon Rusk after the 18-year-old made his senior debut on Saturday.

Robinson was introduced in the 89th minute of Saints’ Premier League home defeat to Aston Villa ahead of a lengthy period of stoppage time.

A standout performer in Premier League 2 this season, Rusk was Robinson’s boss at Under-21 level until moving across to the first-team setup midway through the campaign.

“I’m just really grateful for the manager to put me on. It’s a moment I’ve been working a long time towards,” Robinson reflected.

“I worked with him with the Under-21s at the start of the season and he really helped me develop and improve my game, and obviously given me the opportunity to play today, so I’m just grateful to him.

“It shows the club trust in me for me to go out and play in the Premier League, so it’s a good feeling.

“It’s a big few weeks, wanting to prove myself and show I’m ready to play. I’m just looking forward to working hard, training every day.”