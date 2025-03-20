The Dell Character Breakfast: A Must-Do Event for Young Saints Fans!

Looking for something extra special to do with the kids this Easter? Well, we’ve got just the thing!

The Dell Character Breakfast is here for this Easter, bringing young Saints fans a morning filled with fun, food, and a chance to meet their favorite mascots, Sammy and Mary Saint! It’s the perfect treat for children, and a great way for parents and grandparents to make some unforgettable family memories at St Mary’s Stadium.

A Magical Morning at St Mary’s

From the moment you arrive, the excitement kicks in. Whether your little one is a huge Saints fan or just loves a great day out, there’s something for everyone.



As you settle in for a delicious breakfast, Sammy and Mary Saint will be making the rounds, stopping by tables for photos, high-fives, and plenty of laughs. Expect big smiles all around as the little ones get to meet their favorite club mascots up close!



But the fun doesn’t stop there. After breakfast, families will get to step into the heart of the action with a mini tour of the dugout – the perfect chance for kids to imagine themselves as future Saints stars!

Two Dates, Two Time Slots – Pick What Works for You!

The Dell Character Breakfast is running on Tuesday 8th April and Wednesday 16th April, with two sittings each day:

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

• Breakfast & mascot meet-and-greet from 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

• Mini stadium tour slots from 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

• Breakfast & mascot meet-and-greet from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

• Mini stadium tour slots from 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Book Now – Spaces Are Limited!

Tickets are just £15 for adults and £10 for children, including breakfast, a soft drink, and all the fun of the morning. With limited spaces available, you won’t want to miss out on this magical Saints experience! Ready to make this Easter one to remember?

Book your place now!