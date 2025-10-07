This week @ St Mary's: October 6th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

ARMSTRONG ON TARGET IN DRAW AT DERBY

Adam Armstrong scored his third goal in four Sky Bet Championship games as Saints followed up a first away league win of the season at Sheffield United with another point on the road at Derby.

Armstrong struck inside seven minutes at Pride Park, but Saints were pegged back by Patrick Agyemang’s header late in the first half as the points were shared.

Now entering the October international break, Saints return to action with a home game against Swansea at St Mary’s on Saturday 18th October (12.30pm BST).

SAINTS SET FOR INTERNATIONAL ACTION

World Cup qualifying resumes this week, with Saints’ internationals hoping to boost their prospects of booking a place at next summer’s tournament.

Check out our international guide for a full rundown of who will be in action and when over the coming days.

WOMEN STUN BIRMINGHAM WITH VICTORY ON THE ROAD

Saints moved up to fifth in Barclays Women's Super League 2 with an impressive win at Birmingham City, who started Sunday top of the table.

Captain Atlanta Primus was quickest to react from a corner to open the scoring before Chloe Peplow stunningly added a second after the restart, with a Blues consolation late not enough to derail Simon Parker's side.

The win on the road was the perfect tonic ahead of two derby days this week, starting at home to Portsmouth in the Subway League Cup on Wednesday night.

UNDER-21S HIT FOUR AT ST MARY’S

Our Under-21s continued their flying start to the Premier League 2 campaign with a resounding 4-1 win over Derby at St Mary’s.

First-half goals from Moses Sesay and Nick Oyekunle gave Saints a 2-0 lead at the interval, while Will Merry and Brandon Charles added second-half strikes for Tonda Eckert’s side.

Next up after the international break will be trips to Aldershot (Tuesday 21st October, 7pm BST) in the National League Cup and Leicester (Saturday 25th October, 1pm BST) in Premier League 2.

Meanwhile, our Under-18s’ trip to Everton was postponed on Saturday. Andrew Surman’s team will return to Under-18 Premier League action at Aston Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground on Saturday 25th October (11am BST).

MICHAEL SVENSSON STARS ON EARLY DOORS

Didn’t catch the latest episode of Early Doors? Popular former Saints defender Michael Svensson was our special guest last week.

The Swedish international looked back on a famous win at Anfield, his amazing partnership with Claus Lundekvam, playing under Gordon Strachan and how injury cruelly ended his Saints career.

BOOK YOUR BATTLES AT LEVEL1!

The countdown is on. LEVEL1 is opening its doors on Friday 10th October – and you can lock in your spot right now.

Our brand-new website is live, and bookings are officially open. No faff, no queuing, just pick your game, grab your mates, and secure your slot before someone else does.

We’re firing up on Instagram and Facebook, serving sneak peaks, behind-the-scenes chaos and first-look action shots. Think of it as your backstage pass to everything LEVEL1!

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Wed 8: Southampton FC Women vs Portsmouth Women (Silverlake Stadium, 7pm BST)

Thu 9: Live international friendly: England vs Wales (7.45pm BST)

Sat 11: Live League Two: Oldham vs Barrow (5.30pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

