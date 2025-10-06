Southampton Under-21s' Romeo Akachukwu has been shortlisted for Premier League 2’s Player of the Month for September.

Tonda Eckert's side have made an unbeaten start to the campaign, which continued in September with victory over Burnley and a dramatic draw with Manchester City.

Akachukwu played all but two minutes across both games, teeing up Moses Sesay's opener against the Clarets before netting the winner.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international followed up his talismanic performance with an assist against City, as Saints came away with a 3-3 draw.

The winner of the award is set to be announced on Friday, with the rest of the shortlist consisting of Aaron Loupalo-Bi, Farhaan Ali-Wahid ( both Fulham), Joe Belmont (Brighton), Andre Harriman-Annous(Arsenal), Luca Williams-Barnett (Tottenham), Tudor Mendel-Idowu (Ipswich) and Rio Kyerematen (Tottenham).