Saints' October 2025 international guide
The Championship season takes a pause for the second international break of the season, with seven Saints called up for duty.
World Cup qualifying continues for Shea Charles and Northern Ireland, as well as the Republic of Ireland trio of Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz.
The Green and White Army sit second in Group A after an encouraging start, while The Boys in Green are looking for a first win in three.
Also in World Cup qualifying duty is Mads Roerslev, who, after missing out in September, is back in the Denmark squad for their two fixtures against Belarus and Greece.
After earning his first Under-21s cap last month, Joshua Quarshie will link up with Germany once again for two UEFA EURO Under-21 qualifiers against Greece and Northern Ireland.
Academy graduate Jay Robinson is with England Under-19s for a second camp in a row, as the Young Lions take on Belgium and Wales in two friendlies in Spain.
Thursday 9th October
Mads Roerslev - Belarus vs Denmark (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST
Friday 10th October
Joshua Quarshie - Germany U21 vs Greece U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 5pm BST
Shea Charles – Northern Ireland vs Slovakia (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST
Saturday 11th October
Jay Robinson – England U19 vs Belgium U19 (friendly) 10am BST
Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Portugal vs Rep. of Ireland (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST
Sunday 12th October
Mads Roerslev - Denmark vs Greece (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST
Monday 13th October
Shea Charles – Northern Ireland vs Germany (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST
Tuesday 14th October
Jay Robinson – England U19 vs Wales U19 (friendly) 11am BST
Joshua Quarshie – Northern Ireland U21 vs Germany U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 5.30pm BST
Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Rep. of Ireland vs Armenia (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST