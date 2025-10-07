The Championship season takes a pause for the second international break of the season, with seven Saints called up for duty.

World Cup qualifying continues for Shea Charles and Northern Ireland, as well as the Republic of Ireland trio of Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz.

The Green and White Army sit second in Group A after an encouraging start, while The Boys in Green are looking for a first win in three.

Also in World Cup qualifying duty is Mads Roerslev, who, after missing out in September, is back in the Denmark squad for their two fixtures against Belarus and Greece.

After earning his first Under-21s cap last month, Joshua Quarshie will link up with Germany once again for two UEFA EURO Under-21 qualifiers against Greece and Northern Ireland.

Academy graduate Jay Robinson is with England Under-19s for a second camp in a row, as the Young Lions take on Belgium and Wales in two friendlies in Spain.

Thursday 9th October

Mads Roerslev - Belarus vs Denmark (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Friday 10th October

Joshua Quarshie - Germany U21 vs Greece U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 5pm BST

Shea Charles – Northern Ireland vs Slovakia (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Saturday 11th October

Jay Robinson – England U19 vs Belgium U19 (friendly) 10am BST

Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Portugal vs Rep. of Ireland (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Sunday 12th October

Mads Roerslev - Denmark vs Greece (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Monday 13th October

Shea Charles – Northern Ireland vs Germany (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Tuesday 14th October

Jay Robinson – England U19 vs Wales U19 (friendly) 11am BST

Joshua Quarshie – Northern Ireland U21 vs Germany U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 5.30pm BST

Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Rep. of Ireland vs Armenia (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST