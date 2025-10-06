Collett and Primus up for WSL2 Goal of the Month

Southampton FC Women's Megan Collett and Atlanta Primus have both received nominations for Barclays Women's Super League 2's September Goal of the Month.

Skipper Primus opened the scoring on opening day at St Mary's against Ipswich Town, getting on the end of Ellie Brazil's darting run and cut back before firing first time in off the bar inside ten minutes.

Collett's nomination came a week later during the 4-4 thriller at Crystal Palace, playing a one-two with Brazil before firing towards goal from the tightest of angles and looping the keeper.

VOTE HERE

“A little dink of the keeper!” 😏



Some finish for our fourth, @megancollett05 👏 pic.twitter.com/uD6A5kNYp9 — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) September 14, 2025

Voting will end on Wednesday 8th October at 10am, with the official announcement set for 12pm on Friday 10th October.

The rest of the September shortlist consists of Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth), Katy Watson (Sunderland) and Megan Hornby (Portsmouth)

