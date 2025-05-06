This week @ St Mary's: May 6th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Saints fell to a 2-0 defeat at Leicester in the team’s penultimate Premier League away match of the season, as Jamie Vardy and Jordan Ayew struck first-half goals for the hosts.

Southampton FC Women were also in action on the final day of the Barclays Women’s Championship campaign, beaten by the same scoreline by their Charlton counterparts at St Mary’s.

A Dominic Ballard hat-trick inspired Saints Under-21s to a 5-2 victory over Fulham on Monday evening, ensuring the youngsters progressed to the semi-finals of the Premier League 2 play-offs, although their Premier League Cup run did come to an end at the hands of Brentford on Thursday.

Saints also signed off the Under-18 Premier League season in style with a thumping 6-1 win over Leicester at Staplewood. The victory saw Andrew Surman’s side return to the top of the table, but Aston Villa need just two points from their last two matches to pip Saints to the South title.

FIXTURES

SAT 10: Men’s First Team vs Manchester City, 3pm BST (Premier League)

It’s the penultimate home game of the season and tickets remain on general sale for the visit of Man City to St Mary’s.

Book a seat at The Dell with a meal and drink included for £30. For this fixture there will be two separate slots to book this package: midday BST or 1.30pm BST (limited availability).

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for post-match drinks too, with a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 6pm-7pm BST.

Hospitality options remain available, including the Saints Bar for an upgraded matchday experience.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from midday BST with live music from 12.30pm BST and a guest appearance from Saints' former England international Wayne Bridge at 1.40pm BST. There will be a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from midday-1.30pm BST.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Tue 6: Inter vs Barcelona live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Wed 7: Monthly Quiz with Franny Benali (from 7pm BST); PSG vs Arsenal live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Thu 8: Europa League live screenings (kick-offs 8pm BST); Premier League Darts live screening (don't miss A Night at the Darts 2 in July!)

Sat 10: Matchday at St Mary's

Sat 10-Sun 11: Live sport on the screens all weekend

