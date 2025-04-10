Published:
Introducing The Dell Monthly Quiz – The Saints Edition

Get ready for a brand-new way to test your Saints knowledge and connect with fellow supporters – introducing The Dell monthly quiz, a new regular event launching this May.

Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, starting 7th May at 7pm, and promises to become a much-loved fixture for quiz enthusiasts of all ages. Each month will feature a special Southampton FC twist and to launch our first quiz night, Franny Benali will be bringing his incredible knowledge and passion to our themed rounds of questions.  

Whether you're a walking Saints encyclopedia or just fancy a fun night out, The Dell Monthly Quiz is set to deliver a top evening of entertainment, friendly competition – and of course, some brilliant prizes  

So round up your teammates, dust off your trivia skills and be a part of something new at The Dell, With Franny Benali leading the way in May, you won’t want to miss this. 

Book a Table Now 

