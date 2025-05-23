Watch the Champions League Final at The Dell

Saints fans, get ready for a night of top-tier European football right here at home!

We’re hosting a live screening of the UEFA Champions League Final as PSG face Inter Milan on Saturday 31st May, with kick-off at 8pm.

Gather your friends and settle in for an evening of football, drinks and great vibes. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just in it for the game, there is no better way to enjoy the final than surrounded by fellow football fans.

Check out these unmissable offers we will be offering for this screening:

Burger + Pint – £15

Pitcher of Beer – £20

Pitcher of Aperol – £15

It’s the perfect way to kick back, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the game in style.

Free entry – all welcome. Book a table now to secure your spot.

Book a Table