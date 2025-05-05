Payne nominated for PL2 Player of the Month

Southampton's Under-21s' Lewis Payne has been shortlisted for Premier League 2’s April Player of the Month.

Saints were unbeaten in their final two PL2 games of the season that fell in April, as they concluded the campaign with victory over Blackburn Rovers and a draw against Derby before a thrilling play-off tie at St Mary's.

Their 5-3 victory over Leicester in extra-time of the round of 16 tie set up another big home game at St Mary's against Fulham in the quarter-finals on Monday 5th May.

Payne played every minute in those April fixtures, helping to keep two clean sheets in the regular league games and advance into the play-offs.

The winner of the award is set to be announced later in the week, with the rest of the shortlist consisting of Lewis Orford and Kamari Swyer (both West Ham), Braiden Graham (Everton), Garang Kuol (Newcastle United), Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea), Divin Mubama (Manchester City), and Jack Thompson (Nottingham Forest).